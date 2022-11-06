Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $120.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $179.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

