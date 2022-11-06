Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Insider Activity

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.89). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 992,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Arconic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.