Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.8 %
ASC opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $560.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.51.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
