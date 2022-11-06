Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.8 %

ASC opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $560.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69,510 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.