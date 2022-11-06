Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $135.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

NYSE ANET opened at $131.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.90. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 150,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 259.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

