Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $155.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

NYSE ANET opened at $131.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

