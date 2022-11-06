Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 77,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 322,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 508,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director James C. Cherry bought 7,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

