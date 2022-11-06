Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.72% from the stock’s previous close.

AORT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $450.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $16,219,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

