Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $51.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BALL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $50.85 on Friday. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

