Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,865,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $59,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.3% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 42,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.70) to €7.00 ($7.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.30) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

