Barclays Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $73.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.64.

APO stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $78.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.37%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

