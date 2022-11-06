Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 82,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($2.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 250 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.20) to GBX 200 ($2.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Barclays Stock Up 5.9 %

Barclays Profile

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.14 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

