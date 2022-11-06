Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:BAX opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

