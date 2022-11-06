BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New C$66.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

