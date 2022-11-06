BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New C$66.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

