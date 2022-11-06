BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.86 on Friday. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 42.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 238.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after buying an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

