BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in BCE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

