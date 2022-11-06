BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at TD Securities

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,016,000 after buying an additional 2,222,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

