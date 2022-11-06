Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $74.76 on Thursday. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after buying an additional 183,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after buying an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Belden by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,481,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

