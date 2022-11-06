Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

