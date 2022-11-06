Benchmark Increases AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $148.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 9.2 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $112.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

