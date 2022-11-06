BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.75 and a quick ratio of 21.75. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

