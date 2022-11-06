Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of BE opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.87. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,199 shares of company stock worth $1,481,429 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.