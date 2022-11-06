Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.10%.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 258.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

