Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Position Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $71,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In other news, Director Abteen Vaziri acquired 10,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,732.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

BHR stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.69 million, a PE ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

