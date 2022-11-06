Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

