BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on WeWork (NYSE:WE)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 187.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WeWork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

WE stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. WeWork has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WeWork will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

