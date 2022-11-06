Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$31.42 and last traded at C$32.00. Approximately 3,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.63.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59.

Canadian General Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 7.28%.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

