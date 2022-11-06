Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens raised their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

CNC stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

