Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE CSR opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -168.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centerspace by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.