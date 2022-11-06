Charles Liang Sells 44,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,424 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

