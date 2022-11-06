Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $594.99 million, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

