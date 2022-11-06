Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,916,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 449,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,133,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

