Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Up 3.7%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.95. 8,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 12,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 21.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

