Citigroup Trims Workiva (NYSE:WK) Target Price to $84.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $163.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 240.47% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. Research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.8% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 52,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 91.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 27.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 71.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

