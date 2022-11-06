Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Snap by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Snap by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Snap by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,984 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

