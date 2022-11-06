Comerica Bank Buys 1,890 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ellington Financial worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE EFC opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $793.86 million, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.84. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently -782.61%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

