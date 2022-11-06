Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 88.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 686.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 42,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $16.77 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

