Comerica Bank Has $658,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 675.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.54.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

