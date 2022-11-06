Comerica Bank Has $688,000 Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of CEVA worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 598,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 37.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 160.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 268,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $656.33 million, a PE ratio of 707.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

