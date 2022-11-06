Comerica Bank Has $689,000 Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of ScanSource worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,222,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ScanSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.03 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

