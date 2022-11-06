Comerica Bank Has $726,000 Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of U.S. Silica worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Silica news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,072 shares of company stock worth $4,813,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 2.77.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

