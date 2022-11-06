Comerica Bank Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

