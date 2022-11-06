Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

