Comerica Bank Sells 1,105 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Banc of California worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Banc of California by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

