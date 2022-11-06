Comerica Bank Sells 1,855 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of TimkenSteel worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $212,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $2,827,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
TimkenSteel Profile
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.