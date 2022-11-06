ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNOB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 89.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

