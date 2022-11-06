Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stake Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 1,052.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Continental Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.