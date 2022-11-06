Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Up 1.6%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.38 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.19). Approximately 41,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 104,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.18).

Coral Products Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of £13.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.95.

Coral Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.40. Coral Products’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coral Products

Coral Products Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul Freud bought 46,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,496 ($7,510.69).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

