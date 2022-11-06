Credit Suisse Group Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $121.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $160.01 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

