Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 427,959 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $9,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. DA Davidson raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

CUBI opened at $33.03 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

