Darin Lippoldt Sells 4,518 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $125.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.